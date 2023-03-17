West Fraser

Mount Enterprise, TX

Electrician

full time

Perform routine electrical/electronic preventative maintenance on mill equipment.

Responsible for the repair, modification, and maintenance of a variety of electrical and electronic equipment

Perform tasks like wiring circuits, replacing components, and repairing electronic devices

High School or GED

Basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills

Background in Electrical fundamentals

Must have knowledge in 3 phase and single-phase power distribution systems, motor controls, wiring, and troubleshooting of such systems.

Experience with 480-volt power and logic circuits