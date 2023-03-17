West Fraser
Mount Enterprise, TX
Electrician
full time
Perform routine electrical/electronic preventative maintenance on mill equipment.
Responsible for the repair, modification, and maintenance of a variety of electrical and electronic equipment
Perform tasks like wiring circuits, replacing components, and repairing electronic devices
High School or GED
Basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills
Background in Electrical fundamentals
Must have knowledge in 3 phase and single-phase power distribution systems, motor controls, wiring, and troubleshooting of such systems.
Experience with 480-volt power and logic circuits