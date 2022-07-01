West Fraser
Nacogdoches, Texas
Maintenance Planner
Responsibilities:
• Convert “approved” work requests into work orders
• Assist as required with daily work request review
• Identify required parts for planned jobs
• Arrange “pre-scheduled” contractors and assure that contractors meet requirements for qualifications such as confined space, etc.
• Facilitate the creation of “Job Plans” including the required:
- Labor
- Materials
- Services
- Tools
- Procedures
• “Walk down” critical jobs
• Create Standard tasks
• Update PMs in the CMMS
• Manage the PM schedule
• Gather input and facilitates shutdown and weekly work schedules to lock down stage
• Facilitate backlog reviews
• Verify parts are in the system prior to shutdowns
• Responsible for the planning of daily maintenance operations in the mill.
• Track and report on capital projects costs and status on a regular basis, i.e. monthly, or as required.
• Special projects and other duties as assigned
Education and Experience you will need:
• 5+ years of experience with master data in an operations role, ideally within a heavy manufacturing industry
• Strong organizational skills, ability to multitask, and technically proficient with all MS Office tools
• Must have a general knowledge of industrial parts and equipment
• Associate’s degree in a technical field with experience in Maintenance Planning
• Ability to be proactive with a sense of urgency in a fast-paced environment that is continually changing
• Excellent communication, organization, planning, project coordination, time management, analytical, problem solving, and follow-up skills.
• Ability to work effectively as a team player in a diverse workgroup
What will make you stand out:
• Experience in wood products/lumber industry
• Familiarity with a CMMS (SAP/Maximo/etc.) functionality and ability to understand system work flows
Benefits:
• Benefits starting Day 1
• On-the-job training
• A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within
• Medical
• Dental
• 401k with company match plus an additional retirement contribution
• Employee stock purchase plan
• Life Insurance
• Disability Insurance
• Paid vacations and holidays
