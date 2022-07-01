West Fraser

Nacogdoches, Texas

Maintenance Planner

Responsibilities:

• Convert “approved” work requests into work orders

• Assist as required with daily work request review

• Identify required parts for planned jobs

• Arrange “pre-scheduled” contractors and assure that contractors meet requirements for qualifications such as confined space, etc.

• Facilitate the creation of “Job Plans” including the required:

Labor

Materials

Services

Tools

Procedures

• “Walk down” critical jobs

• Create Standard tasks

• Update PMs in the CMMS

• Manage the PM schedule

• Gather input and facilitates shutdown and weekly work schedules to lock down stage

• Facilitate backlog reviews

• Verify parts are in the system prior to shutdowns

• Responsible for the planning of daily maintenance operations in the mill.

• Track and report on capital projects costs and status on a regular basis, i.e. monthly, or as required.

• Special projects and other duties as assigned

Education and Experience you will need:

• 5+ years of experience with master data in an operations role, ideally within a heavy manufacturing industry

• Strong organizational skills, ability to multitask, and technically proficient with all MS Office tools

• Must have a general knowledge of industrial parts and equipment

• Associate’s degree in a technical field with experience in Maintenance Planning

• Ability to be proactive with a sense of urgency in a fast-paced environment that is continually changing

• Excellent communication, organization, planning, project coordination, time management, analytical, problem solving, and follow-up skills.

• Ability to work effectively as a team player in a diverse workgroup

What will make you stand out:

• Experience in wood products/lumber industry

• Familiarity with a CMMS (SAP/Maximo/etc.) functionality and ability to understand system work flows

Benefits:

• Benefits starting Day 1

• On-the-job training

• A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within

• Medical

• Dental

• 401k with company match plus an additional retirement contribution

• Employee stock purchase plan

• Life Insurance

• Disability Insurance

• Paid vacations and holidays

The Maintenance Planner/Scheduler is responsible for the safe, efficient, and cost-effective completion of all maintenance projects in the mill during regular (both runtime and shut down) and annual maintenance days.