West Fraser
Nacogdoches, TX
Electrician
Duties and Responsibilities you will have:
Perform routine electrical/electronic preventative maintenance on mill equipment.
Responsible for the repair, modification, and maintenance of a variety of electrical and electronic equipment
Perform tasks like wiring circuits, replacing components, and repairing electronic devices
Remain current in technical changes or equipment designs by attending classes as needed.
Work rotating shifts, which includes nights, holidays, weekends, and overtime as scheduled or required.
Education and experience you will need:
High School or GED
Basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills
Background in Electrical fundamentals
Must have knowledge in 3 phase and single-phase power distribution systems, motor controls, wiring, and troubleshooting of such systems.