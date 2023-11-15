West Fraser

Nacogdoches, TX

Electrician

Duties and Responsibilities you will have:

Perform routine electrical/electronic preventative maintenance on mill equipment.

Responsible for the repair, modification, and maintenance of a variety of electrical and electronic equipment

Perform tasks like wiring circuits, replacing components, and repairing electronic devices

Remain current in technical changes or equipment designs by attending classes as needed.

Work rotating shifts, which includes nights, holidays, weekends, and overtime as scheduled or required.

Education and experience you will need:

High School or GED

Basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills

Background in Electrical fundamentals

Must have knowledge in 3 phase and single-phase power distribution systems, motor controls, wiring, and troubleshooting of such systems.