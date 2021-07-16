JOB ALERT: West Fraser Wood Products in Nacogdoches needs a machine operator

Nacogdoches, TX
West Fraser Wood Products
Machine Operator
Full-time and $15.75/hr
Medical, dental, life, disability, 401K, PTO
18+ years with High School Diploma, Minimum 6 months in manufacturing or industrial environment preferred
The Operator Apprentice position is an entry-level role with the expectation that self-motivated individuals will advance into progressively skilled positions. The successful applicant will be allowed an appropriate amount of time to train for this job and must be willing to cross-train within any department