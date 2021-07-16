JOB ALERT: West Fraser Wood Products in Nacogdoches needs a machine operator

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana say they have arrested a local man and charged him with capital murder in the death of an 11-month-old boy who died earlier this week after he was brought to the hospital injured and not breathing.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, 28-year-old Joshua Lowe and the boy's mother brought the infant into the ER at Christus St. Michael Hospital on Sunday. They say the child wasn't breathing and showed several signs of injury. The doctors were able to stabilize the little boy enough that he could be transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital. However, police say, he died two days later.