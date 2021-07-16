JOB ALERT: West Fraser Wood Products in Nacogdoches needs a machine operator

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nacogdoches, TX
West Fraser Wood Products
Machine Operator
Full-time and $15.75/hr
Medical, dental, life, disability, 401K, PTO

18+ years with High School Diploma, Minimum 6 months in manufacturing or industrial environment preferred

The Operator Apprentice position is an entry-level role with the expectation that self-motivated individuals will advance into progressively skilled positions. The successful applicant will be allowed an appropriate amount of time to train for this job and must be willing to cross-train within any department

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51