Mount Enterprise, TX

Whataburger

Operating Partner

Responsibilities

– Lead and Inspire Team and Manage all Aspects of the Business

– Think Big Picture and Be Strategic About Problem-Solving for a Multimillion-Dollar Restaurant

– Be Passionate About Hiring and Developing Great Employees Who Fit the Whataburger Culture

– Lead by Example with Integrity to Create a Safe and Inclusive Workplace Culture

– Have an Ownership Mentality That Stretches Beyond the Walls of the Restaurant into the Community

– Create a Positive and Exciting Atmosphere for Guests and Family Members (what we call employees)

– Maintain Restaurant Cleanliness and Image That Lives Up to Our Brand Standards

Qualifications

– Previous experience in leading highly motivated teams.

– Experience with Cost of Goods control and understanding of Inventories in a restaurant or similar business environment.

– Ability to hire, train and retain a well-performing team while having fun.

– Enjoys people and the interactions with both your internal and external customers.

Benefits

– Weekly Pay

– Bonus (Incentive) Program with Upside Potential and Monthly Payouts

– Pay for Performance Program

– Leadership Development and Career Growth Opportunities

– Online Access to Your Schedule Through R365 Interactive Scheduling

– Flexible Schedules

– Free Meals on Shifts

– Scholarship Program

– Whataburger Family Foundation (Hardship Grant Assistance)

– Medical Benefits (Based on Eligibility)

– Time Off Benefits

– IRA