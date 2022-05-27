Mount Enterprise, TX
Whataburger
Operating Partner
Responsibilities
– Lead and Inspire Team and Manage all Aspects of the Business
– Think Big Picture and Be Strategic About Problem-Solving for a Multimillion-Dollar Restaurant
– Be Passionate About Hiring and Developing Great Employees Who Fit the Whataburger Culture
– Lead by Example with Integrity to Create a Safe and Inclusive Workplace Culture
– Have an Ownership Mentality That Stretches Beyond the Walls of the Restaurant into the Community
– Create a Positive and Exciting Atmosphere for Guests and Family Members (what we call employees)
– Maintain Restaurant Cleanliness and Image That Lives Up to Our Brand Standards
Qualifications
– Previous experience in leading highly motivated teams.
– Experience with Cost of Goods control and understanding of Inventories in a restaurant or similar business environment.
– Ability to hire, train and retain a well-performing team while having fun.
– Enjoys people and the interactions with both your internal and external customers.
Benefits
– Weekly Pay
– Bonus (Incentive) Program with Upside Potential and Monthly Payouts
– Pay for Performance Program
– Leadership Development and Career Growth Opportunities
– Online Access to Your Schedule Through R365 Interactive Scheduling
– Flexible Schedules
– Free Meals on Shifts
– Scholarship Program
– Whataburger Family Foundation (Hardship Grant Assistance)
– Medical Benefits (Based on Eligibility)
– Time Off Benefits
– IRA