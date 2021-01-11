Winter Weather Tools

JOB ALERT: Whataburger in Tyler hiring for full-time manager

WHATABURGER
TYLER, TX
MANAGER
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K
Must be 18 years of age, High School Diploma or GED, Associates preferred, 1+ years of restaurant leadership preferred

As the Restaurant Manager, our commitment to delivering the ultimate customer experience starts with you. You’ll engage and empower every Team Member & Team Leader to achieve operational excellence each and every day. From fresh cooking with the best ingredients to making sure every customer enjoys a comfortable, clean, restaurant – everything we do starts with you.

Apply here

