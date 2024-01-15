Whispering Pines

Winnsboro, TX

Activity Director in LTC Setting

We are looking for an Activity Director to become a part of our facility’s compassionate care-giving team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the planning, developing, organizing, implementing, evaluating, and directing of Activity Programs in accordance with current existing federal, state, and local standards, as well as our established policies and procedures, to ensure that the spiritual development, emotional, recreational, and social needs of the patient/resident are maintained on an individual basis. We’re looking for a highly competent and well-organized professional who values safety, security and patient wellness above all else. We focus on providing the best care possible while ensuring patient satisfaction in every interaction. The Activity Director is responsible for making sure those values are reflected at all times.

ACTIVITY DIRECTOR BENEFITS & PERKS:

The area’s most competitive wages (based on experience). Access to wages before payday.

Benefits eligibility starting 1st of the month following 60 days from hire date (full-time employees).

Robust benefit plan offerings including medical (PPO and HSA plans), dental, vision, short-term disability, voluntary life, critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity, HSA, 401(k) plan, etc.

Employer paid life insurance, employee assistance program. Paid time off. Generous employee referral bonus program.

ACTIVITY DIRECTOR EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

High School diploma, college specialization, certification preferred. One (1) year experience working with an adult population delivering activity therapy preferred. Any combination of experience and training which provides the required skills, knowledge and abilities. Must be a minimum of twenty (20) years of age. Must be able to read, write and speak the English language. Must have a sincere desire to work the aged.