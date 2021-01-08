JOB ALERT: Willow Creek Healthcare Center hiring full time housekeeping, laundry aide in Mount Vernon

WILLOW CREEK HEALTHCARE CENTRE
MOUNT VERNON 
HOUSEKLEEPING/LAUNDRY AIDE
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO
Must have a valid drivers license
Willow Creek Healthcare Centre is seeking dedicated Housekeeping and Laundry staff to perform the day-to-day activities of the Housekeeping/Laundry department in accordance with current Federal, State and local standards, guidelines and regulations governing the facility, and as may be instructed by the Housekeeping/Laundry Supervisor, to ensure that the facility is maintained in a clean, safe, and comfortable manner. We currently have an openings for Full time Housekeeper/Laundry Aides
