JOB ALERT: Willow Creek Healthcare Center hiring full time housekeeping, laundry aide in Mount Vernon

Willow Creek Healthcare Centre is seeking dedicated Housekeeping and Laundry staff to perform the day-to-day activities of the Housekeeping/Laundry department in accordance with current Federal, State and local standards, guidelines and regulations governing the facility, and as may be instructed by the Housekeeping/Laundry Supervisor, to ensure that the facility is maintained in a clean, safe, and comfortable manner. We currently have an openings for Full time Housekeeper/Laundry Aides