Crockett, TX

Windstream

Staff Mgr-Eng and Construction Safety and Training

Responsibilities

– Provides leadership and direction to the OSP Engineering and Construction Teams. Promote a Culture with innovative solutions that embraces accountability and efficiencies.

– Establish goals and objectives that drive process improvement and consistency, cost effective safety and training, and thought-provoking leadership throughout the organization to ensure compliance with Windstream policies and safety regulations.

– Support safety and training teams in multiple locations to ensure the successful delivery of Kinetic training including new hire and continuing education for both engineering and construction teams.

– Provide training of systems and ensure learner compliance with all mandated CBTs, installation, safety, and training practices.

– Ensure accurate and adequate instructional materials are available to be used in all aspects of training across multiple platforms including web based, print, huddle topics, manuals, virtual presentations, and CBTs.

– Assess training gaps and develop new methods of providing instruction to close the gaps, increase effectiveness and overcome challenges.

– Ensures OSP construction quality and standards are met including Safety Practices.

– Communicate to senior level management within the Company and provide timely and effective communications and reports.

– Work with other Leaders within Planning, Sales, Procurement, Finance, HR, and Local Operations.

Provides direction, advice, and mentorship to the management team and staff on issues and assists in removing impediments to ensure positive outcomes.

– Review, forecast, and manage expenditures to ensure accountability to targets and goals.

– Serve as a Point of Escalation for OSP training and safety issues, drives resolution by inserting influence, direction, and decision making when called upon.

– Travel Required with Over Night Stays to include out of State depending on Business needs.

– Responsible for other assigned Task by Management

Qualifications

– Change management skills working in a large multi-departmental organization.

– Experience managing and scheduling a flexible workforce, required to work non-traditional work hours including, travel, overtime, Holidays and after Hour call outs.

– Experience improving organizational effectiveness, optimizing workflow, and executing on strategic goals.

– Strong written and oral communication skills.

– Proven ability to plan and organize workloads and work within multiple deadlines.

– Strong safety record and demonstrated experience of working within an established and advanced Health and Safety program.

– Excellent coaching skills, strong verbal, written and interpersonal skills, self-motivation, energetic and engaging personality.

– Ability to develop, facilitate and adapt presentations with a skillful approach to breaking down concepts and tasks into relatable information.

– Experience training, teaching and developing adult learning concepts to deliver engaging training sessions.

– Capable of creating and conducting training using a variety of activities and components designed to keep the learner’s attention as well as relate critical concepts.

– Proficient in all safety, training and Installation practices for engineering and construction.

– Ability to manage multiple priorities, such as developing staff while meeting team obligations and leading productive and professional meetings.

– Ability to determine actual versus stated needs when training requests are made.

– Knowledge of engineering and construction principles and practices.

– Experience deescalating issues and gaining agreement.

– Ability to travel at least 25% of the time and work flexible work hours.

– College degree and 7 years professional level experience with 3 years supervisory experience; or 10 years professional level related experience with 3-5 years supervisory experience; or an equivalent combination of education and professional level related experience.

5 years of relevant experience managing safety efforts for large commercial construction projects.

Even Better

– Deep knowledge of OSHA and EPA standards; OSHA 500 certification and CHST or CSP.

– Telecom Engineering and Outside Plant Construction using RUS Units and CATV Designs.

– Bachelor’s degree in environmental health and safety or a related field.