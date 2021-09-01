JOB ALERT: Winne Berry Humane Society of Angelina County is hiring an animal care technician

Lufkin, TX

Winne Berry Humane Society of Angelina County

Animal Care Technician

Full-time

$8.25/hr

Must be able to work 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

High School Diploma/GED and 1 year of animal care preferred, basic computer skills and basic office equipment

Responsible for ensuring safe and efficient operation of animal care technician duties, assist and interact with the public in adoption and program services, and maintains privacy and confidentiality of animal and agency information. Ability to work with minimal supervision and can problem solve issues professionally keeping in mind animal health and safety along with exceptional customer service are the top priority.