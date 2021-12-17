JOB ALERT: Wood Memorial Nursing & Rehab in Mineola needs a registered nurse

Mineola, TX

Wood Memorial Nursing & Rehab

Registered Nurse



JOB SUMMARY: Under the supervision of the Director of Nursing, the Registered Nurse oversees the day-to-day nursing functions of an assigned area to include supervising the Certified Nursing Assistants and providing nursing care to residents as prescribed by the physicians and in accordance with standards of nursing practices and regulations. This is a full-time position.

Requirements

• Current and valid Vocational Nurse License or Texas RN License*

Duties

-Supervise other professional and non-professional staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

-Schedule job assignments and develop nursing unit priorities

orient new staff and participate in the recruitment and selection of nursing personnel

-Communicate policies, assist and coach as needed

-Monitor work assignments, provide feedback, evaluate performance, and redirect and discipline employees as needed

-Prepare and review medical records and nurse’s notes and assess residents’ physical and emotional status

-Monitor resident activity and provide nursing care according to the physician’s orders, care plans, established standards and facility policies

-Coordinate and assist with new admissions, transfers, and discharges

transcribe physicians telephone orders, communicate with residents, family members, other interdisciplinary team members, and management regarding resident’s status.

-Prepare and administer medications as ordered by the physician in accordance with nursing standards and facility policies

-Sign, date and perform all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with established policies and procedures

Benefits

• Medical, vision and dental insurance

• Employer-paid life insurance

• Paid time off

• Paid holidays

• Flexible schedules

• Long term growth and advancement opportunities

• And more…