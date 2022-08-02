WoodmenLife

Flint, TX

Sr. Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities:

Provide basic orientation regarding Regional Office procedures, the Organizations policies, and procedures to other associates.

Organize and prepare complex documents requiring the integration of multiple office technology and software applications.

Respond to non-routine requests for information and refer less complex requests to appropriate staff member(s) if applicable.

Maintain appointment calendars and schedules often scheduling meetings.

Communicates Regional Directors instructions or desires to various individuals and/or Home Office departments/sections and furnishes and obtains information from other contacts, either inside or outside the Organization or Regional Office.

Receive and screen telephone calls, E-mail, letters and/or visitors.

Schedule appointments and arrange conferences and or travel.

Organize and maintains files of Regional Directors correspondence, records, etc., following up on pending matters.

Qualifications:

High school diploma and/or equivalent work experience.

Prefer completion of advanced administrative training or 3 years of experience with WoodmenLife.

Strong typing skills-35+ wpm with emphasis on accuracy.

Ability to maintain confidential information when required.

Ability to effectively obtain and convey information by telephone, e-mail and/or use of voice mail and email.

Strong PC skills, especially with Word, Excel and Access and the manipulation of multiple windows.

Ability to multi-task, to be a self-starter and to work with little or no supervision.

Strong organizational skills, problem-solving and attention to detail is required.

WoodmenLife offers a competitive compensation package and a comprehensive benefits package. As part of WoodmenLifes employment process, candidates will be required to complete a criminal background check, credit check (where required for position), Fingerprint check (where required for position), drug screen and reference checks. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon successfully passing the above.