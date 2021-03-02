JOB ALERT: Worden Dentistry in Tyler is hiring front desk personnel

Tyler, TX

Worden Dentistry

Front Desk Personnel

Full-time

$17-$21/hr

Must have insurance billing and processing claims experience. This is a Macpractice office so experience with this software is a bonus but not required.

Worden Dentistry is looking for a front desk coordinator to fill the job of a retiring team member. You must have a positive ‘can do’ attitude and an ability to handle multiple tasks at a time. The ideal candidate will have experience in this position and have a desire to grow with the business and build relationships with patients.