JOB ALERT: Worden Dentistry in Tyler is hiring front desk personnel

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
Worden Dentistry
Front Desk Personnel
Full-time
$17-$21/hr

Must have insurance billing and processing claims experience. This is a Macpractice office so experience with this software is a bonus but not required.

Worden Dentistry is looking for a front desk coordinator to fill the job of a retiring team member. You must have a positive ‘can do’ attitude and an ability to handle multiple tasks at a time. The ideal candidate will have experience in this position and have a desire to grow with the business and build relationships with patients.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51