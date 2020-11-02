JOB ALERT: Work from home for Senior Life Group in Insurance Customer Sales Representative position

Tyler, TX
Insurance Customer Sales Representative – Work From Home
The Senior Life Group 1
Full-Time
Benefits: dental, life_insurance, medical, vision 
Work Facebook and TV Leads! We Have Direct Mail Leads too, but They’re More Effective in the Field Working Face to Face!_Leads Are Super Fresh and Exclusive! No Other Agent Gets Your Leads!Work as Many Leads As You Can Handle Every Week!For Details: Call Greg 252-292-3350 from 9am est to 8pm est Monday thru Saturday! And 2pm est-7pm est Sunday!
