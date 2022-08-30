WPD IV LLC
Gladewater, TX
Automotive Title Clerk
Qualifications:
– Bookkeeping Certification, Associates Degree in Accounting or 2-years commensurate experience (required).
– Previous billing experience (preferred).
– Reynolds experience (preferred).
– Auto Industry Experience (preferred).
– A critical thinker and effective time manager.
– Strong attention to detail and sense of urgency.
– Excellent communication skills both written and oral
– High School graduate or equivalent
-18 years or older required.
– Acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence necessary for select roles.
– We are a drug free workplace.
* New & Used Retail Car Deals – Posting Deals, Submitting Service & Warranty Contracts
* Wholesale Sales & Used Car Purchases – Recording of vehicle sales, Request & process lien payoffs
* Dealership AP/AR – Processing of cash receipts & vendor invoice, Collection of dealership AR balances, Refunds: 8300, Warranty Cancellations, Regional check runs
* General Dealership Accounting – FTC, RDR, Rebate & Bank Reconciliation, Schedule reviews and maintenance, Accounting for manufacturer monies, Balance Intercompany, Sales Tax
We offer best in class industry benefits:
– Competitive pay
– Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
– Paid Holidays & PTO
– Short and Long-Term Disability
– Paid Life Insurance
– 401(k) Retirement Plan