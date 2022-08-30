WPD IV LLC

Gladewater, TX

Automotive Title Clerk

Qualifications:

– Bookkeeping Certification, Associates Degree in Accounting or 2-years commensurate experience (required).

– Previous billing experience (preferred).

– Reynolds experience (preferred).

– Auto Industry Experience (preferred).

– A critical thinker and effective time manager.

– Strong attention to detail and sense of urgency.

– Excellent communication skills both written and oral

– High School graduate or equivalent

-18 years or older required.

– Acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence necessary for select roles.

– We are a drug free workplace.

* New & Used Retail Car Deals – Posting Deals, Submitting Service & Warranty Contracts

* Wholesale Sales & Used Car Purchases – Recording of vehicle sales, Request & process lien payoffs

* Dealership AP/AR – Processing of cash receipts & vendor invoice, Collection of dealership AR balances, Refunds: 8300, Warranty Cancellations, Regional check runs

* General Dealership Accounting – FTC, RDR, Rebate & Bank Reconciliation, Schedule reviews and maintenance, Accounting for manufacturer monies, Balance Intercompany, Sales Tax

We offer best in class industry benefits:

– Competitive pay

– Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

– Paid Holidays & PTO

– Short and Long-Term Disability

– Paid Life Insurance

– 401(k) Retirement Plan