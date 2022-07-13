Zales – Longview Mall

Longview, TX

Assistant Store Manager

We value integrity, diversity, teamwork and opportunities for advancement maintaining our promotion from within philosophy. We provide training on sales techniques, product knowledge, and skills to take your career to the next level. In return, we ask that you bring your commitment to excellence, desire to grow and ability to provide a superior customer experience.

Job Requirements:

– At least one year of retail experience is required, preferably with a jeweler or specialty retailer

– Knowledge of operating POS terminals and scanners, using basic computer software and hardware

– Ability to interpret a variety of instructions in written, oral, diagram, and schedule form

– Availability to work days, nights and weekends

Benefits:

– Base pay plus commission on sales

– Medical, Dental, Vision and Prescription Insurance (Full Time Team Members)

– 401 (k)

– Paid Vacation and Paid Holidays (Full Time Team Members)

– Tuition Reimbursement and DCA courses based on position

– Training: Associate Training System, Management Training System, District Manager in Training, Career Development and more

– Merchandise Discounts

– Incentive Trips and Contests