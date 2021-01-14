JOB ALERT: ZSG in Tyler looking to hire an industrial electrician

Tyler, TX
ZSG
Industrial Electrician
Full-tim
$80,000 to $90,000 annually
Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K

Two year degree, successful completion of electrical trade school, or a minimum of 3 years industrial electrical experience (Manufacturing preferred)

Basic duties of the Industrial Electrician include performing corrective, preventive and predictive maintenance on industrial production equipment. You will be required to troubleshoot complex electrical and mechanical systems while working individually or as a part of a team with other maintenance and production personnel.

