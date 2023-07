Epic Travel Staffing

Jacksonville, Texas

Travel Ultrasound Tech

Shift: Days / 7a-3:30p, 8×5, 40 hrs. per week

Length: 13 weeks

Rotating call during the weekdays for after hour studies. Call time during the week 5pm – 7 am and Rotating weekend call, Sat and Sun 7a to 7a

Requirements:

Minimum 1-year prior working experience as an Ultrasound Tech in a hospital setting

General ultrasound experience

Echo experience and skillset

Jacksonville Tx is looking to recruit Traveling Ultrasound Techs!