Kim’s Convenience Stores

Frankston

Deli Cook

Benefits: Kim’s is a growing company with upward mobility. 401(k) and Bonus Program. Paid Vacation. Health Insurance.

Responsibilities: Clean food preparation areas, cooking surfaces and utensils. Cook and package batches of food, such as fried chicken, hamburgers, armadillo eggs and banana pudding, which are prepared to order or kept warm/cold until sold. Cook the exact number of items according to shift or ordered by customer, working on several different orders simultaneously. Maintain sanitation, health and safety standards. Operate large-volume cooking equipment such as grills, deep-fat fryers or griddles. Prepare specialty foods such as pizzas, fish and sandwiches.

Qualifications: Able to lift up to 50 lbs. Able to read food order slips and receive verbal instructions of food ordered by patrons.

Kim’s Convenience Store in Frankston is searching for a friendly, energetic and highly motivated candidate to join their team as a Deli Cook.