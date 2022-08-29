Quitman Hospital, LLC

Quitman, Texas

Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN

Responsibilities:

Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients.

Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs.

Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients, the Food Service Department and the Nutrition Service Department.

Assembles trays in a timely, attractive and accurate manner. Uses approved food safety practices and quality food presentation skills to meet food sanitation regulations and to provide quality products.

Utilize hospital computerized information and telecommunication systems for patient diet information in a standardized method.

Maintains an organized, efficient, clean and sanitary work are to assure a smooth and continuous work flow for patient tray services.

Complies with UT Health, departmental, TJC, TDH and other regulatory agency standards.

Understands the basis of hospital diets and knows where to looks for information.

Maintains professional appearance and cleanliness and remains composed under stressful situation.

Follows UTHET infection control policies.

Participate in quality improvement special projects and attends in-services to maintain and improve operations and to increase customer satisfaction.

This position also includes some driving responsibilities.

Experience:

High School Diploma or Equivalent Preferred

Mandatory satisfactory completion of required nutrition in-service classes

Mandatory satisfactory completion of required nutrition in-service classes

1-3 years fry cook / grill experience strongly preferred

1-3 years institutional food service / general experience preferred

Excellent, positive interpersonal/communication skills

Ability to use hospital information system

Maintain filing system

Ability to read/write

Ability to follow oral and written instructions

Self-motivated efficient work habits

Work well in a team

Make diet related decisions based on physician diet orders

Answer telephones and provide positive customer service

Ability to stand, walk, and work continuously

Ability to reach, stoop, bend, kneel and crouch frequently

Ability to lift, push, and pull heavy objects frequently

Requires moderate physical exertion on a continuous basis

Exposure to heat/cold, odors and varying degrees of kitchen elements

Subject to many interruptions

Frequent exposure to a variety of elements including cleaning supplies

Exposure to patient with various ailments and from various socioeconomic backgrounds.

Understand and adapts service techniques based on patient age and cultural background.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit and stand for long periods of time while completing work on a computer

Ability to lift 10 or more pounds

Ability to move throughout the workplace

Quitman Hospital, LLC is looking for Food Service Representative for Starlight Café in Quitman, TX.