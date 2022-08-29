Quitman Hospital, LLC
Quitman, Texas
Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN

Responsibilities:

  • Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients.
  • Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs.
  • Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients, the Food Service Department and the Nutrition Service Department.
  • Assembles trays in a timely, attractive and accurate manner. Uses approved food safety practices and quality food presentation skills to meet food sanitation regulations and to provide quality products.
  • Utilize hospital computerized information and telecommunication systems for patient diet information in a standardized method.
  • Maintains an organized, efficient, clean and sanitary work are to assure a smooth and continuous work flow for patient tray services.
  • Complies with UT Health, departmental, TJC, TDH and other regulatory agency standards.
  • Understands the basis of hospital diets and knows where to looks for information.
  • Maintains professional appearance and cleanliness and remains composed under stressful situation.
  • Follows UTHET infection control policies.
  • Participate in quality improvement special projects and attends in-services to maintain and improve operations and to increase customer satisfaction.
  • This position also includes some driving responsibilities.

Experience:

  • High School Diploma or Equivalent Preferred
  • Mandatory satisfactory completion of required nutrition in-service classes
  • 1-3 years fry cook / grill experience strongly preferred
  • 1-3 years institutional food service / general experience preferred
  • Excellent, positive interpersonal/communication skills
  • Ability to use hospital information system
  • Maintain filing system
  • Ability to read/write
  • Ability to follow oral and written instructions
  • Self-motivated efficient work habits
  • Work well in a team
  • Make diet related decisions based on physician diet orders
  • Answer telephones and provide positive customer service
  • Ability to stand, walk, and work continuously
  • Ability to reach, stoop, bend, kneel and crouch frequently
  • Ability to lift, push, and pull heavy objects frequently
  • Requires moderate physical exertion on a continuous basis
  • Exposure to heat/cold, odors and varying degrees of kitchen elements
  • Subject to many interruptions
  • Frequent exposure to a variety of elements including cleaning supplies
  • Exposure to patient with various ailments and from various socioeconomic backgrounds.
  • Understand and adapts service techniques based on patient age and cultural background.

Physical Requirements:

  • Ability to sit and stand for long periods of time while completing work on a computer
  • Ability to lift 10 or more pounds
  • Ability to move throughout the workplace

Quitman Hospital, LLC is looking for Food Service Representative for Starlight Café in Quitman, TX.

