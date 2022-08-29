Quitman Hospital, LLC
Quitman, Texas
Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN
Responsibilities:
- Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients.
- Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs.
- Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients, the Food Service Department and the Nutrition Service Department.
- Assembles trays in a timely, attractive and accurate manner. Uses approved food safety practices and quality food presentation skills to meet food sanitation regulations and to provide quality products.
- Utilize hospital computerized information and telecommunication systems for patient diet information in a standardized method.
- Maintains an organized, efficient, clean and sanitary work are to assure a smooth and continuous work flow for patient tray services.
- Complies with UT Health, departmental, TJC, TDH and other regulatory agency standards.
- Understands the basis of hospital diets and knows where to looks for information.
- Maintains professional appearance and cleanliness and remains composed under stressful situation.
- Follows UTHET infection control policies.
- Participate in quality improvement special projects and attends in-services to maintain and improve operations and to increase customer satisfaction.
- This position also includes some driving responsibilities.
Experience:
- High School Diploma or Equivalent Preferred
- Mandatory satisfactory completion of required nutrition in-service classes
- 1-3 years fry cook / grill experience strongly preferred
- 1-3 years institutional food service / general experience preferred
- Excellent, positive interpersonal/communication skills
- Ability to use hospital information system
- Maintain filing system
- Ability to read/write
- Ability to follow oral and written instructions
- Self-motivated efficient work habits
- Work well in a team
- Make diet related decisions based on physician diet orders
- Answer telephones and provide positive customer service
- Ability to stand, walk, and work continuously
- Ability to reach, stoop, bend, kneel and crouch frequently
- Ability to lift, push, and pull heavy objects frequently
- Requires moderate physical exertion on a continuous basis
- Exposure to heat/cold, odors and varying degrees of kitchen elements
- Subject to many interruptions
- Frequent exposure to a variety of elements including cleaning supplies
- Exposure to patient with various ailments and from various socioeconomic backgrounds.
- Understand and adapts service techniques based on patient age and cultural background.
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to sit and stand for long periods of time while completing work on a computer
- Ability to lift 10 or more pounds
- Ability to move throughout the workplace
