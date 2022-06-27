Rescar Companies

Tatum, Texas

Railcar Mechanic

Responsibilities:

– Inspect, repair and replace defective or worn components on railcar equipment in safe working order, such as truck assembly, safety appliances, brake systems, wheels, and draft systems

– Diagnose and identify malfunctions

– Inspect bearings, seals, gaskets, wheels, and coupler assemblies to determine if repairs are needed

– Test and operate engines, hydraulics, and electrical systems

– Clean units and components

– Ensure proper operation

Qualifications:

– A good work ethic

– Experience with hand tools

– Previous mechanic experience desired

– Familiarity with welding a plus

– The desire to work hard for potential to grow with a great company!

Benefits:

– Competitive base wages, starting at up to $22/hour, with experience

– Opportunity to increase your base wage through skills assessments and certifications

– Weekly pay

– Vacation days + eight paid holidays

– Medical, Dental, Vision, Short Term Disability and Life Insurance coverage

– 401K plan; Supplemental Life, Long Term Disability, Critical Care, Hospitalization, and Accident Insurance

RESCAR is rapidly growing and searching for railcar repair personnel to fill open positions in our service facility in Tatum, Texas. Rescar Companies is a privately held company that offers maintenance services to companies that own and/or lease rail rolling stock. Services include mechanical repair, exterior painting, interior coating and cleaning.