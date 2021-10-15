JOB ALERT: Retail Services WIS Corp in Longview seeking Retail Merchandiser

Retail Services WIS Corp

Longview, Texas

Retail Merchandiser

Lawrence Merchandising Services (LMS) is seeking a detailed-oriented Retail Merchandiser to execute a variety of merchandise and product services at your favorite local retail stores. LMS is a well-known, reputable organization servicing the US and Canada for over 50 years.

Benefits:

Find your balance, daytime, evening and/or weekend work hours. Evenings and weekends are not required.

Growth potential, field, corporate, and leadership opportunities.

Start immediately, paid online training process to get you up to speed quickly.

Health, vision, dental, short-term disability, life insurance, and 401(k) for those who qualify.

Weekly pay with the option of direct deposit.

Employee referral bonus program.

Work for a well-known, reputable company that’s been in business for over 50 years.

Requirements:

Available to work up to 20 hours per week. Hours subject to increase with seasonal demands.

Access to a smart device with an iOS or Android operating system.

Email address and regular access to a phone with voicemail capability.

Must have reliable transportation.

As a Retail Merchandiser, enjoy the freedom to make your own schedule while learning about our major retail partners, products, and services. We offer variety of assignments such as merchandising services, new product roll outs, seasonal support, product resets, building displays, signage, inventory replenishment and more!