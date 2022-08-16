Robert Half
Longview, TX
Accounts Payable Clerk
Responsibilities:
* Operate full-cycle A/P
* Provide support to internal business partners
* Validate, record and send checks, including expediting special handling
* Carry out daily processes and controls accurately and on time, and ensure compliance with company policies
* Organize, register, scan, and file invoices, checks, and other documents
* Execute additional tasks as needed
* Assist the AP/Finance Department with administrative tasks
* Manage department mail by opening, sorting, and distributing it on a daily basis
* Assist with internal and external audits as needed- Demonstrated communication, customer service, and interpersonal skills, especially with both technical and financial backgrounds
* Attention to detail and proven ability to follow standard procedures is a requirement
Qualifications:
* 1+ years of experience in an A/P role preferred
* AA or BS/BA degree in Accounting, Business or similar preferred
* Practical knowledge of Invoice Discrepancies
* Comprehension of SAP
* Command of Batch Processing
* Wide ranging experience with Account Discrepancies
* Earlier work involving Discrepancy
* Good understanding of Enter Vendor Invoices
* Skills in Reconcile Vendor Statements
* General familiarity with Research Discrepancies
* Experience with Check Runs
* Proven knowledge of Matching 401
* Quality experience with Resolve Discrepancies
* Accounts Payable (AP) experience
* Previous experience working with Process Vendor Invoices
* Invoice Processing experience preferred
* Strong familiarity with check processing
* Ability to work within spreadsheets and databases