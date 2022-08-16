Robert Half

Longview, TX

Accounts Payable Clerk

Responsibilities:

* Operate full-cycle A/P

* Provide support to internal business partners

* Validate, record and send checks, including expediting special handling

* Carry out daily processes and controls accurately and on time, and ensure compliance with company policies

* Organize, register, scan, and file invoices, checks, and other documents

* Execute additional tasks as needed

* Assist the AP/Finance Department with administrative tasks

* Manage department mail by opening, sorting, and distributing it on a daily basis

* Assist with internal and external audits as needed- Demonstrated communication, customer service, and interpersonal skills, especially with both technical and financial backgrounds

* Attention to detail and proven ability to follow standard procedures is a requirement

Qualifications:

* 1+ years of experience in an A/P role preferred

* AA or BS/BA degree in Accounting, Business or similar preferred

* Practical knowledge of Invoice Discrepancies

* Comprehension of SAP

* Command of Batch Processing

* Wide ranging experience with Account Discrepancies

* Earlier work involving Discrepancy

* Good understanding of Enter Vendor Invoices

* Skills in Reconcile Vendor Statements

* Well-founded grasp of Invoice Discrepancies

* General familiarity with Research Discrepancies

* Experience with Check Runs

* Proven knowledge of Matching 401

* Quality experience with Resolve Discrepancies

* Accounts Payable (AP) experience

* Previous experience working with Process Vendor Invoices

* Invoice Processing experience preferred

* Strong familiarity with check processing

* Ability to work within spreadsheets and databases