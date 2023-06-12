The Henderson News

Henderson, Texas

Multimedia Sales Consultant

More than a newspaper, The Henderson News offers readers the opportunity to access news and advertising online via its website, social media including Facebook and Twitter or a digital E-Edition replica of the print edition on the News free app. As a Multimedia Sales Consultant for this dynamic newspaper, you’ll be able to offer clients advertising in any one or all of these paths to their customers.

Responsibilities:

Aggressively develop strategies to sell print, digital and niche product advertising space to new and existing clients by in person and by phone by setting up sales presentations to enhance new and existing customer business.

Actively seek and close new advertising revenue.

Consistently meet individual goals.

Accurately calculates rates and quotes for customers.

Requirements:

High School Diploma required; some college preferred.

Business to business sales experience preferred; media and/or digital sales are a plus.

Strong computer skills with knowledge of or ability to learn all aspects of necessary software.

Excellent in communication skills

Demonstrated ability to work in a team environment

The Henderson News, a member of the M. Roberts Media family of newspapers, is seeking a self-motivated, success driven Multimedia Sales Consultant to join their team.