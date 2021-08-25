Many East Texas businesses still facing shortage of employees

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – It seems like everywhere you look, you see a “now hiring” sign.

Restaurants continue to be some of the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Dairy Queen in Mineola shut down it’s dining room on Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.

“I am hoping that I’m able to open up my dining room up tomorrow or the next day, but it’s indefinite,” said Daniel Tucker, the owner of the Dairy Queen.

Despite the massive change, Tucker is proud of how his team has handled the difficulties.

“My team has adapted phenomenally, and we were running the dining room with 17 people, but the difference is running it well,” said Tucker.

The business owner is worried about maintaining their standard of quality. He also cares about the welfare of his workers.

“I don’t want to risk somebody yelling at my team because someone came out slower than it normally would,” Tucker said.

He has 17 employees and is looking to hire 10 more.

This staffing shortage isn’t just a problem in Mineola. It’s happening over in Tyler.

James Carpenter is a realtor and owner of Tyler Property Aces Group. He is also seeing a shortage of skilled laborers to help build houses.

“What’s great about what I do, I get to work with vendors on a regular basis. Just a year and half ago these people were begging for our business,” Carpenter said.

This year is different. He mentioned the shortage is affecting his business and new home buyers.

“It’s difficult to find people that can get to it in a timely fashion because there’s such a limited amount of people doing that work,” Carpenter stated.

Although local businesses are facing several challenges, they thank each and every customer for their patience and kindness.

If you’re interested in applying for jobs at these businesses you may contact them with the following information:

James Carpenter, Tyler Property Aces Group (903) 576-8161

Daniel Tucker, Dairy Queen (Mineola) (903) 569-5454