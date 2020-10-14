Unemployed Texans will be required to search for jobs next month to receive benefits

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. California’s unemployment rate has fallen to 11.4% in August. The Employment Development Department says the state added 101,900 jobs in August. Most of those were government jobs, including temporary positions for the U.S. Census. California lost more than 2.6 million jobs in March and April because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Workforce Commission announced it will require unemployed Texans who are receiving benefits to actively search for a job beginning next month.

This requirement was suspended in March, but it will be reinstated on Nov. 1 because work search is a federal requirement to receive unemployment benefits, according to the TWC.

Texans receiving unemployment benefits need to complete a certain number of work searches on a specific date that can be found in their search notification document. This document is located in individual’s correspondence inbox here or at the U.S. Postal Mailbox.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult for everyone, creating new challenges for workers, employers and their families,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. “Let me be clear: we are not over it. But we’re seeing employment opportunities begin to bounce back in Texas as our economy restarts. There are opportunities out there and getting Texans back to work and businesses up and running again will create even more.”

TWC wrote that there are more than 695,000 jobs available in Texas on WorkInTexas.com, and they are hopeful that those numbers will increase.

This work search requirement does not apply to furloughed workers that will definitely return to a job 12 weeks after being laid off. Also, people who are self-employed and expect to re-open their business soon do not need to actively search for work.

For more information about what classifies as a work search activity, click here.