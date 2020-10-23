UT Health Tyler looking to hire experienced nurses, patient care assistants and CNAs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler will be looking to hire experienced nurses, patient care assistants and CNAs each Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be having walk-up interview in UT Health Tyler hospital lobby.

UT Health Tyler said that CNAs are strongly preferred. Recruiters will be looking for nurses with at least 6 months experience.

“We want people to come here and grow, and have a great experience,” Tawana Burgess, Clinical Manager to Medical/Surgery Oncology. “I started here 20 years ago, and I’ve grown from a floor nurse to a manager. Anybody can do this if you have aspirations of starting from the ground up. This is the place to do it.”

If you will be interested make sure to bring your resume and mask. Social distancing measures will be in place.

Previously, due to the pandemic, UT Health had been conducting interviews over the phone. Due to the new weekly hire events, you will be able to meet face-to-face with recruiters.