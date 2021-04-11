Empowerment Ministries hosts Praise Fest in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Empowerment Ministries joined many musical guests, artists and Christians alike in the heart of Tyler for Praise Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event was based on the prayer of Jesus and was designed to bring the body of Christ together for a day of prayer, praise, worship and fellowship.

The event had booths and vendors were set up and featured many musical acts and guests including:

Nancy Taylor & Praise

Wil Martin

Jericho March

Billy Partin

Latter Rain

Lady J

Alex McLean

Frankie Benitez

“I stand here today as an artist, what they call a Christian artist,” Martin said. “I call my music ministry rap where I’m giving my testimony, my ministry and sharing the stories of others as well.”

Martin said that he wants to help draw people closer to the kingdom of Christ.

At the event organizers has a couple of different faith-based books for attendees to take home.