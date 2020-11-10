13-year-old Texan appears on the Food Network twice

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KETK)- A young boy from San Angelo has appeared twice on the Food Network.

Brady Stewart first competed in the “Kids Baking Championship” and then he appeared in “Seasons Sweetings.”

He was also voted fan favorite.

At only 13, he already has his own business in his hometown.

Stewart said his friends introduced him to “Kids Baking Championship”

“So I started watching it and I was really interested in it. And I just decided that it would be really cool for me to be on it,” Stewart said. “So I kept practicing baking until I felt I was good enough, and I applied for the show online.”

People can also checkout some of his delicious creations on Instagram.

Look at this ice cream cake he baked for his sister’s birthday!