TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Film Festival announced that their tickets are now on sale through their website for the three day film event in downtown Tyler.

2023 Tyler Film Festival, presented by Dobbs & Porter, is a “celebration of storytelling through film.” Liberty Hall and the City of Tyler have announced that the event will take place from Sept. 7 to 9 at Liberty Hall.

Tickets are now on sale on the Tyler Film Fest website, as well as the Liberty Hall website. According to the City of Tyler, passes for individual nights range from $10 to $15, or purchase a three-day pass for $25.

The festival will feature 15 minute long short films from Texas and beyond. There will be a variety of genres, including comedy, drama, documentary and science fiction, according to the City of Tyler. Each day of the festival will feature a different category of film:

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. will include the work of many young filmmakers under the age of 21

Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. will include short films shot and produced outside of Texas

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. will feature the best of Texas shorts with an award reception at Plaza Tower where festival winners will be announced.

According to the City of Tyler, the 2023 Tyler Film Festival is sponsored by Dobbs & Porter, True Vine Brewing, Plaza Tower, CBS19, Harvey’s Festival of Fear and the Texas Film Commission.

Please note the City of Tyler cautioned that some films feature mature content. Parents are urged to use discretion and refer to the festival schedule and program guide for film content.

If you have questions about tickets or the festival, you can email LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com.