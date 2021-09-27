Angelina Arts Alliance adds 2nd Rob Schneider show after first date sells out

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Rob Schneider performs onstage during the ‘Comedy in Your Car’s’ drive-In concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on August 28, 2020 in Ventura, California. Due to ongoing coronavirus social distance restrictions, drive-in concerts have become a popular way for fans to experience live music (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina Arts Alliance added a second Rob Schneider performance at the Pines Theater after the first performance sold out in eight hours.

Schneider’s performances will take place on both Feb. 23 and 24th on 7 p.m. at the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin.

“We are proud to present comedian Rob Schneider at the Pines Theater. This event demonstrates

our commitment to providing arts and cultural experiences for all ages and tastes. Comedy is one

genre of entertainment that we want to do more of. The demand is there, and we will do our best

to meet it,” said Jennifer Allen, Executive Director of the Angelina Arts Alliance.

Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. He was a stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Afterward, he has gone on to have a successful career in films, television.

Schneider has appeared in several comedies including many alongside comedian actor Adam Sandler. Some of Schneider’s most notable roles include:

Big Daddy

Benchwarmers

The Animal

The Hot Chick

Grown Ups 1 & 2

Home Alone 2

Tickets for this event will go on sale Monday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Tickets range from $45 to $55 and can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First Street, Lufkin, TX 75901. Tickets can also be purchased online at here or by phone at 936-633-5454.

The performance will feature an opening comedy act. Strong language and subject matter may not be suitable for children. The performance will be for mature audiences only.

The Angelina Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the arts in East Texas.