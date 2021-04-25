Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Father’

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Anthony Hopkins smiles while posing for photos prior to the premiere of his new film “The Rite” in Mexico City. “Nomadland” has won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The film’s director, Chloe Zhao, became only the second woman to win the best director trophy, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. “Nomadland” also took the cinematography prize on Sunday. Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman” was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in “The Father.” An event that was criticized in the recent past with the label #BAFTAsSoWhite rewarded a diverse group of talents, during a pandemic-curbed ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Hopkins has won his first Oscar since he took one home for playing Hannibal Lecter.

Despite his pedigree, Hopkins was a surprise winner.

The late Chadwick Boseman was expected to win the award, which in a very rare move from the academy was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

It was also an anti-climax on a show where Hopkins wasn’t present to accept the trophy. Joaquin Phoenix’s reading of his name was the last dramatic moment of a most unusual ceremony.

The second Oscar for Hopkins comes nearly 30 years after his first in 1992, for playing Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.” He’s been nominated four times since without a win.

The 80-year-old Hopkins won the Oscar Sunday night for his role as a man who battles with dementia opposite Olivia Colman in the film directed by Florian Zeller.

In addition to Boseman, he beat out fellow nominees Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards