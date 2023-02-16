LONDON (AP) — Fashion and music stars including Victoria Beckham, Stormzy and Kate Moss gathered at a London cathedral on Thursday at a memorial service for Vivienne Westwood, the designer who helped create the outrageous look of punk rock.

Musicians Bob Geldof, Nick Cave and Chrissie Hynde, actors Elle Fanning, Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Redgrave and artist Tracey Emin were among the mourners attending the service at Southwark Cathedral to commemorate Westwood, who died in December at age 81.

Figures from the fashion world included Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Many wore tartan — a signature Westwood fabric — or bold tailoring to the private service in honor of the designer.

During the 1970s, Westwood’s boutique, Sex, on London’s King’s Road was an incubator of punk. Her torn, safety pinned garments, S&M references and provocative T-shirts became the genre’s signature style.

Westwood went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by triumphant runway shows and museum exhibitions, as well as environmental activism. In 2006 she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.