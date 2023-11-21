LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they’re taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets for the Stones’ North American Hackney Diamonds tour go on sale on Dec. 1.