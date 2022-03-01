NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and civil rights activist Tommie Smith is working on a graphic novel based on his life.

Norton Young Readers announced Tuesday that Smith’s “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice” will be published Sept. 27. Smith is writing the book with Derrick Barnes, and illustrations will be provided by Dawud Anyabwile.

Smith, 77, won a gold medal after placing first in the 200-meter sprint at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He is best known for what happened after, when he and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists to protest racial injustice during the medal ceremony as the U.S. national anthem was played. The two athletes were suspended from the U.S. team and forced to leave the Olympic village.

“Young readers will find a story of bravery, activism, and a cry for freedom from one of the most iconic figures in American sports,” Norton says of the upcoming book.