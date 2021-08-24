Auditions for ‘The Nutcracker’ set for September

Auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, for TJC’s 33rd annual presentation of the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker.” Auditions will be held in the new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus. Performances will be Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, in the performing arts center.

Performances will be Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, in the performing arts center. Auditions will be held on Sept. 11 in the Rogers Palmers Performing Arts Center on the TJC campus.

Director of TJC Academy of Dance Carolyn Hanna said, “Nutcracker season is always an exciting time, but it’s even more so this year because this will be our first year to perform in the beautiful new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.”

The auditions will fill the role of 100 characters for this production, hiring children and adults to bring the Christmas classic to life. Leading up to the show, actors rehearsed every Friday or Saturday before opening night.

Audition times are:

10-10:45 a.m.: Girls ages 6-8

11-11:30 a.m.: Boys of all ages

11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Girls ages 9-11

1-1:45 p.m.: Dancers invited to audition for the leading role of Clara

2-3:45 p.m.: Girls ages 12 and up

4-4:30 p.m.: Adults and actors interested in party scene

Opening night for “The Nutcracker” will be Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and will run throughout the weekend. All show dates and times listed below:

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Tickets aren’t currently on sale but will be released later this fall.