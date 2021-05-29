BJ Thomas dies at age 79 two months after he reveals his stage four lung cancer

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2007. file photo, Music artist B.J. Thomas speaks after Gov. Brad Henry, left, presented Thomas with a proclamation at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. B.J. Thomas, the versatile, Grammy-winning singer who enjoyed success on the pop, country and gospel charts with such hits as “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked On a Feeling,” has died, Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was 78. (Paul B. Southerland/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – BJ Thomas, a five-time Grammy Award Winner and Grammy Hall of Fame Inductee, died at age 79 on Saturday, May 29.

The announcement of his death was made on Thomas’s Twitter and Facebook page.

It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas. pic.twitter.com/l2zrmtfmKw — BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) May 29, 2021

Thomas died two months after he revealed he had stage four lung cancer.

He was born in Hugo, Oklahoma, but began his career in Houston. He appeared on pop, country and Christian music charts singing popular hits like “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”

Thomas would later reside in Arlington for the rest of his life and career.