FILE – In this May 18, 1976 file photo, cast members of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” pose with their Emmys backstage, at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left are, Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

(NewsNation Now) — In the wake of Betty White’s passing, fans and fellow comedians are sharing their goodbyes alongside some of their favorite memories of the TV and film icon, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

White was the lone surviving member of the four famed on-screen friends that starred in the Primetime Emmy award-winning show “Golden Girls.” She is perhaps best known, however, for her role as Sue Ann Nivens in the classic sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” More recently, White starred as Elka Ostrovsky on the TV series “Hot in Cleveland.”

News of her death on Friday, confirmed by her agent Jeff Witjas, elicited mournful reactions from fans and colleagues.

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

“Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm,” actor George Takei said on Twitter.

“Thank you for yur humor, your warmth and your activism,” actor Henry Winkler wrote.

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

White was preparing to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. A limited release of “Betty White: 100 Years Young – a Birthday Celebration” is slated to premiere on Jan. 17, starring White’s friends and colleagues including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Carol Burnett.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

“The world looks different now,” Reynolds posted to Twitter Friday. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“What an exceptional life,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.”

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

Netflix paid tribute to White as well, dubbing her the First Lady of Television, and our hearts.