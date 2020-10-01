Cinemark to give away 1,000 private Halloween watch parties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cinemark will be celebrating Halloween by giving 1,000 private watch parties by putting “big screams” on the big screen.

The private watch parties giveaway begin Friday, October 9 at 10:31 a.m. at www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

The watch party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice.

Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies that will provide everything from ghostly giggles to hair-raising horror. Cinemark will also offer Cinemark Fright Nights including:

Beetlejuice Oct. 2

Hocus Pocus Oct. 2

Coco Oct. 9

Nightmare Before Christmas Oct. 16

Halloween Oct. 16

A Nightmare on Elm Street Oct. 23

The Addams Family Oct. 23

The Excorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before Oct. 30

Families are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.

Moviegoers can treat themselves to scary good pricing on their favorite concessions including $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large fountain drink or ICEE and $2.50 candy.

From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, all candy will be buy-one-get-one free at the $2.50 price.

Cinemark Movie Club members can save even more with their standard 20 percent discount on concessions.

80% of Cinemarks theaters have re-opened across the U.S.

Cinemark theatres uphold enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

Employees undergo safety and sanitization training prior to reopening and wear face masks while working.

All will complete a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure Cinemark’s standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization are met.