TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Cowan Center is offering an array of new shows during their 27th season, bringing the arts and entertainment to East Texas.

One special event the center is hosting is a lecture with former football player Terry Bradshaw. Single tickets for this event open in August.

In addition, the true story and hit musical “Come From Away” will be showing, which tells the story of the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks.

There is also “On Your Feet” which is the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan who have created a unique sound of Latin rhythms over the years that transcend cultural boundaries. Another show in the Broadway series is “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a rock-opera loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion.

In the performing arts series, there will be a group from the West End in London performing scenes from “Les Misérables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and other Broadway shows. There will also be “Sing and Swing,” presented by Lincoln Center Jazz, which will be followed by a speak-easy style fundraiser.

Also in the performing arts series is “Illuminate,” a light and dance show, and “Voctave,” an 11-member acapella vocal ensemble.

To check out a full list of shows and buy tickets, visit the Cowan Center’s full schedule here.