TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “Star Trek” made its television debut on Sept. 8, 1966 and some would say the genre of science fiction would forever be changed as a result.

The USS Enterprise made its first appearance at 8:30 p.m. on NBC 56 years ago today. “Star Trek: The Original Series“ was on are for just three seasons. However, it was expanded into various films, television series, video games, novels, and comic books, becoming one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

Sept. 8 has long been considered Star Trek Day, but it wasn’t until 2020 when CBS began hosting Star Trek Day celebrations.

Some ways you can celebrate the day include:

StarTrek.com/Day for official events.

Watch “Star Trek: The Original Series“

Watch another “Star Trek” series or a “Star Trek” film

Greet everyone you meet today with a Vulcan salute

Learn Klingon, a language featured in “Star Trek”