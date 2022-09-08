TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “Star Trek” made its television debut on Sept. 8, 1966 and some would say the genre of science fiction would forever be changed as a result.

The USS Enterprise made its first appearance at 8:30 p.m. on NBC 56 years ago today. “Star Trek: The Original Series was on are for just three seasons. However, it was expanded into various films, television series, video games, novels, and comic books, becoming one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

Sept. 8 has long been considered Star Trek Day, but it wasn’t until 2020 when CBS began hosting Star Trek Day celebrations.

Some ways you can celebrate the day include:


