TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “Star Trek” made its television debut on Sept. 8, 1966 and some would say the genre of science fiction would forever be changed as a result.
The USS Enterprise made its first appearance at 8:30 p.m. on NBC 56 years ago today. “Star Trek: The Original Series“ was on are for just three seasons. However, it was expanded into various films, television series, video games, novels, and comic books, becoming one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.
Sept. 8 has long been considered Star Trek Day, but it wasn’t until 2020 when CBS began hosting Star Trek Day celebrations.
Some ways you can celebrate the day include:
- StarTrek.com/Day for official events.
- Watch “Star Trek: The Original Series“
- Watch another “Star Trek” series or a “Star Trek” film
- Greet everyone you meet today with a Vulcan salute
- Learn Klingon, a language featured in “Star Trek”