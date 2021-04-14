Downtown Tyler Film Festival goes virtual for 2021; tickets on sale now

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Liberty Hall and the city of Tyler announced the return of the Downtown Tyler Film Festival, with a few changes.

COVID-19 caused a hiatus for the in-person event, but there will be a virtual four-day event going from June 10 to 13. Ticket holders will attend the virtual film festival by visiting a link sent through email two hours prior to the start of each night.

Tickets are on sale now at their website. Passes for individual nights are $15 each and a four-day pass is $50.

The festival will feature short films no longer than 15 minutes from around the world. They represent a variety of genres including comedy, drama, documentary and science fiction.

Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m. will feature the work of numerous young filmmakers, students under the age of 18.

at 7 p.m. will feature the work of numerous young filmmakers, students under the age of 18. Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. will feature shorts primarily produced in the state of Texas.

at 7 p.m. will feature shorts primarily produced in the state of Texas. Saturday, June 12 will feature works from other states and countries, including Egypt, Canada, Italy, Peru and many others.

will feature works from other states and countries, including Egypt, Canada, Italy, Peru and many others. Sunday, June 13 the top-rated short films from each night will be re-shown during the Best of the Fest screening. Festival winners will be announced and presented with their awards.

Some films feature mature content. Parents are urged to use discretion and refer to the festival schedule and program guide for content.