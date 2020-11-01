East Texas actor shot in carjacking

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eddie Hassell, famous for hit show NBC’s Surface playing Phil Nance, has died after being shot in a carjacking incident in Texas early Sunday morning according to TMZ.com.

Hassell was also in Bomb City, Devious Maids, Family Weekend and House of Dust to name a few.

In addition to being an actor, Hassell also published a book called, ‘Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revolutions and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life’.

Hassell was 30 years old and from Corsicana.

The city of which the incident took place is unknown.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you informed as more information comes out.