East Texas music group The Erwins, Lindale native Miranda Lambert receive Grammy nominations

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 13: Keith Erwin, Kody Erwin, and Katie Erwin of The Erwins speak in the press room during the 2015 Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – An East Texas music group, The Erwins, and Lindale native Miranda Lambert received Grammy nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Erwins, from Edgewood, received a nomination in the ‘Best Roots Gospel Album’ category for their Christmas album What Christmas Really Means.

Miranda Lambert received a nomination for ‘Best Country Solo Performance’ for her song Bluebird.

Lambert was recently inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame as part of next year’s class.

The museum based in Fort Worth will have a five-member class that will be enshrined on April 27, 2021, at the Dickies Arena. The class will include: