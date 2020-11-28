East Texas music group The Erwins, Lindale native Miranda Lambert receive Grammy nominations

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – An East Texas music group, The Erwins, and Lindale native Miranda Lambert received Grammy nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
The Erwins, from Edgewood, received a nomination in the ‘Best Roots Gospel Album’ category for their Christmas album What Christmas Really Means.
Miranda Lambert received a nomination for ‘Best Country Solo Performance’ for her song Bluebird.
Lambert was recently inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame as part of next year’s class.
The museum based in Fort Worth will have a five-member class that will be enshrined on April 27, 2021, at the Dickies Arena. The class will include:
- Pop Chalee
- Lari Dee Guy
- Kathryn Kusner
- Lavonna Koger
- Miranda Lambert