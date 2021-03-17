Famed Texas gospel singer apologizes after son posts expletive-ridden phone call

FILE – In this June 23, 2019, file photo, Kirk Franklin gestures as he performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Franklin made a splash at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The singer took home six trophies during the 35th annual awards on Sunday night, Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(KETK) – A Grammy-winning gospel star from Fort Worth is in hot water after his son recorded and posted an expletive-ridden phone call between the two of them.

Kirk Franklin, known for winning 16 Grammys and leading gospel choirs like The Family, God’s Property and One Nation Crew, has apologized after his son posted a recording of a phone call to his Instagram account. The partial phone call included profanities and an apparent threat towards his son, Kerrion.

“I will break your neck if you ever disrespect me,” he said before seeming to hang up.

“Did he just hang up the phone? ‘I’ll break your neck.’ Is that a threat?” 32-year-old Kerrion said before ending the recording.

According to NBC News, the father/son duo have a tumultuous relationship. Kirk has two children with wife Tammy Collins and adopted her daughter from a previous relationship. Kerrion is Kirk’s son from a previous relationship.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this,” Kerrion posted in a caption alongside the video.

In an apology video uploaded to Twitter on March 13, Kirk spoke about the incident.

Kirk said that “we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family” and they tried for many years through counseling and therapy to rectify the matter.

“Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record,” Kirk said. “I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate. I am sincerely sorry to all of you.”

Kirk also said that during the phone call, he called their family therapist to include on the call. He said Kerrion did not include that in the recording.

“I’m not perfect, I’m human and I’m going to make mistakes and I’m trying to get it right,” Kirk said. “Please keep me and my family in your prayers.”