TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ Houston concert will go on sale June 24 at 10 a.m.

The country music star’s Houston concert will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

“This is going to be fun… I’m an Oklahoma kid so I didn’t expect to be treated like I did in Texas today. They have taken me in like a native son, so this is going to be fun. You get to kind of come home kind of where it all began for us,” Brooks told KETK ahead of his Dallas show.

Brooks’ Dallas concert will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m., but the show has already sold out.