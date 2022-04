ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Country music singer Garth Brooks will perform at AT&T Stadium later this summer in his first return to North Texas since 2015.

The concert will be held in Arlington on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Fans will need to purchase tickets through the TicketMaster app or call 877-654-2784.

There is an 8-ticket limit with each purchase.