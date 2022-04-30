FORT WORTH (KETK) – The king of country music, George Strait, will be heading to Fort Worth with two shows at the Dickies Arena this fall.

According to our NBC affiliate, KXAS, Strait was the first act to hold a concert at the venue when it opened in 2019.

The shows will be held on Friday and Saturday, November 18th and 19th and he will be joined by Tenille Townes.

Strait’s music career spans more than 30 years. Over the years he has had 60 No. 1 singles, more than any other artist in any genre and has 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums, more than any country artist and third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley, according to his biography.

In 2014, he shattered the North American indoor concert attendance by drawing 104,793 people to his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on May 13. American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.