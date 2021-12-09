George Strait to perform on March 20 at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Country music stars Cody Johnson and George Strait will bookend the concert calendar of the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, beginning on Feb. 28 and ending on March 20.

Johnson, who is from the Houston area, will open RodeoHouston with a concert on Feb. 28 at NRG Stadium, while country-music legend George Strait will wrap up the rodeo with his March 20 performance. Ashley McBryde will be Strait’s special guest.

Other performers include Houston rapper Bun-B joining other area hip-hop artists on March 11, followed by country music star Parker McCollum performing on March 12.

With 13 country acts, the 2022 lineup will span a range of musical genres, including EDM, Latin pop R&B/pop, Norteño, pop, rock, and the rodeo’s first-ever Christian performance.

“The 2022 RodeoHouston lineup has something for everyone, and that’s important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.

The rodeo is less than one month away from announcing the full 2022 RodeoHouston star entertainer lineup Wednesday, Jan. 5. Four Texas artists have already been announced, including Cody Johnson (Feb. 28), Bun B’s H-Town Takeover (March 11), Parker McCollum (March 12) and George Strait, with special guest Ashley McBryde (March 20).

Individual tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.