Helen Mirren to get actors’ guild Life Achievement Award

FILE – Helen Mirren attends the LA premiere of “Dumbo” in Los Angeles on March 11, 2019. The Screen Actors Guild has selected Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award recipient. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Screen Actors Guild has selected Dame Helen Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award Recipient, the union said Thursday.

The 76-year-old English stage and screen actor has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in “The Long Good Friday” to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” Mirren will be adding this latest honor to a robust collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple SAG, Emmy and BAFTA Awards.

“I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Mirren said in a statement. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Mirren is also the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient, the union said.

“Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, in a statement. “She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny.”

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.